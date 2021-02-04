Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision for space technology will create opportunities for large-scale employment generation in the space sector, Union Minister Jitendra Singh told Parliament on Thursday.

Replying to a written question in the Rajya Sabha, the Minister also said the vision for space technology is to unlock India's potential in the space sector; to transform skill, capacity and creativity to make the country self-reliant and technologically advanced.

India as a global space technology powerhouse will play a major catalytic role in the advancement of socio-economic use of space assets while guiding and promoting the private sector through enabling policy environment, Singh said.

"The vision will transform the approach in space sector from supply-driven to demand-driven model for optimum utilization of national resources while harnessing capacity and creative skills and focus shall be more on Research and Development, cutting-edge technology, newer frontiers in space, space exploration, human space flight with a view to attract and exploit the potential of the future generation."

The vision, Minister said, will also provide enhanced benefits to the common man, through further development of technology-delivered public services in a faster, cheaper and efficient manner.