Observing that it is a shame on part of Anna University to suspend a course for want of funds, the Madras High Court on Wednesday directed the State and Anna University to find a solution to restart the two courses-M Tech Biotechnology and Computational Biology for the current academic year. It is a shame that such a course is being suspended by the Varsity for want of funds instead of restarting it, observed the judge.

The court also sought to know why Anna University cannot run the courses successfully on its own. A student of Anna University filed a petition at the Madras high court challenging the decision of the premier University to scrap the courses for the academic year 2020-21. The University, owing to differences regarding the central government's insistence that it follow the Centre's 49.5% reservation and not Tamil Nadu’s 69% quota policy in admission, scrapped the two courses.

During the hearing on Wednesday, the counsel for Anna university submitted that the programmes are run by the Department of Biotechnology (DBT) for the past 25 years and are completely funded by the department, with Anna University only providing the infrastructure. Throughout the years the DBT carried out the entire admission process including the list of students to be admitted by complying with the central government reservation. However this year they had sent the list to Anna University to carry out the admissions.

However, the varsity in September had sought clarification on the reservation, but, no convincing reply was made. Since we are an institution managed by the State, we sought clarification on the reservation, said the counsel. The court recording the submissions also enquired whether the central government reservation policy was followed throughout the 25 years. The judge also sought to know the State's position in the suspension of courses. Special Government Pleader N Manoharan appearing for the State sought time to seek instruction from the officials. The court directed Anna University and the State counsel to jointly work together in finding a solution to commence the courses. The court adjourned the plea to Monday for the state to file a counter.