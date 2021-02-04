A top international Red Cross organisation has announced a 100-million Swiss franc (USD 110 million) plan to help support the immunisation of 500 million people worldwide against COVID-19 amid concerns about vast inequalities in the rollout of coronavirus vaccines between rich and poor countries.

The International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies, an umbrella organisation of national groups, says the world's 50 poorest countries have received only 0. 1 per cent of the total vaccine doses that have been administered worldwide so far  with 70 per cent administered in the 50 richest countries. The federation on Thursday warned such inequality could potentially backfire to deadly and devastating effect because areas of the globe that remain unvaccinated could allow the virus to spread and mutate. Without equal distribution, even those who are vaccinated will not be safe, federation secretary-general Jagan Chapagain said in a statement.

The plan involves rollout of national vaccination campaigns, steps to build trust in vaccines and efforts to counteract misinformation about their efficacy, it added. The initiative is, to begin with 66 national Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies, and others are in talks with their respective governments.