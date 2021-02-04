To ensure that dropped out students can receive an education, Samagra Shiksha has directed Chief Educational Officers (CEOs) to take steps to provide online education. However, an education volunteer said that there aren't any facilities to conduct these online classes.

According to sources in the school education department, due to COVID-19, Non-Residential Special Training Centres (NRSTC) and Residential Special Training Centres (RSTC) have been closed. Besides, education volunteers who have been appointed by Samagra Shiksha did not conduct any classes for the students till now.

"Samagra Shiksha has now decided to conduct online classes for students. Moreover, Samagra Shiksha has asked student details from the 2019-2020 academic year from all district Chief Educational Officer (CEOs) to do the necessary arrangements for online learning at the district level. The top-level officers have instructed education volunteers to impart lessons through the online mode."

An education volunteer, on conditions of anonymity, said, "After the children-out-of-school survey, district coordinators have admitted those between ages 6 to 14 in the NRSTC and RSTC centres. There, education volunteers are supposed to teach lessons and train students in basic reading over a period of six months to two years. The students will then be admitted to government schools to attend regular class and complete their school education."

He added, "But Samagra Shiksha says online classes should be conducted for the students. In practice, there aren't any facilities to conduct online classes for the education volunteers or the students. In Coimbatore district, nearly 850 students have been inducted in 72 centres. They were found in 2019-20 academic year. These students don't have access to smartphones or internet connection. How can we conduct online classes? After Samagra Shiksha take steps to ensure online classes, will we conduct the classes."