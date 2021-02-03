Multi-national technology company Amazon's Founder Jeff Bezos in a letter to employees at the company announced on Tuesday that starting this third quarter he will no longer be the CEO of Amazon. Long-time Amazon employee Andy Jassy will take over while Bezos will transition to Executive Chair of the Amazon Board.

Jassy joined Amazon in 1997 and has worked with Bezos for a long time as the founder himself said in his letter, "Andy is well known inside the company and has been at Amazon almost as long as I have." While Bezos plans to continue focusing on new products and early initiatives, the new CEO will take care of all things at Amazon.

Here’s all you need to know about Andy Jassy, who will take over as the chief executive officer at Amazon.



Andy Jassy joined Amazon back in 1997 and has an MBA from Harvard Business School. "I took my last final exam at HBS, the first Friday of May in 1997 and I started Amazon next Monday," Jassy had said in a Harvard Business School podcast last year. "No, I didn’t know what my job was going to be, or what my title was going to be. It was super important to the Amazon people that we come that Monday," he added.



In 2006, Jassy founded Amazon’s AWS, Amazon’s cloud service platform used by millions of businesses across the globe. The service competes with Microsoft Corp’s Azure and Alphabet Inc’s Google Cloud. He started the service with a team of only 57 people. After 13 years, he got promoted to CEO at AWS. One of the most integral reasons for Jassy becoming the new CEO is due to his success at AWS which converted the company into a cloud computing company from just e-commerce.



Andy Jassy is married to Elana Rochelle Caplan and is the father of two daughters. Jassy has also known occasionally spoken out on social issues, tweeting about the need for police accountability after the Breonna Taylor incident, and often in favour of LGBTQ rights.