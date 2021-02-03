A 16-year-old schoolboy was found dead while playing a mobile game at his residence in Puducherry on Monday. The cause of death remains unknown until police receive the autopsy report.

According to the police, Pachaiappan (46) of Annai Teresa Street in Manaveli near Villianur is a milk seller. His second son Darshan is a student of Class 12. On Monday, he returned home in the afternoon after attending school. After having lunch, he went to his room and was playing mobile games. When his mother went to ask him for dinner, she found him lying unconscious with spume in his mouth. Immediately, they took him to the nearby private hospital in Arumparthapuram and after first aid was given, he was forwarded to JIPMER hospital where the doctors declared him dead on arrival.

Based on the info, Villianur police rushed to the hospital and sent the body for autopsy. A case has been file and further inquiry is underway. A police source, involved in the inquiry, said that they are waiting for the autopsy report to conclude the nature of the death. Police confirmed that the boy didn't have any health-related issues. This created flutter in Puducherry and information about his death got viral in social media.