Activists of several student, youth and women organisations assembled at Mandi House here on Wednesday for a march in support of the farmers staging protests at the national capital borders demanding to repeal the Centre's new farm laws.

The activists of AISA, SFI, AISF, DSF, NSUI, CYSS, AIPWA and AICCTU, carrying posters, banners and placards, gathered at Mandi House for the "citizens' march for farmers" till Jantar Mantar.

However, a senior police officer said they will not be allowed to march till Jantar Mantar as prohibitory orders under CrPC Section 144 were in force in the area. Roads near Mandi House were closed and traffic movement was affected.

Thousands of farmers have been camping at several Delhi border points, demanding a complete repeal of the three farm laws — the Farmers' (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, the Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act -- and legal guarantee of minimum support price for their crops.

Enacted in September 2020, the government has presented these laws as major farm reforms aimed at increasing farmers' income, but the protesting farmers have raised concerns that these legislations would weaken the minimum support price (MSP) and "mandi" (wholesale market) systems and leave them at the mercy of big corporations.

The government has maintained that these apprehensions are misplaced and has ruled out a repeal of the laws.