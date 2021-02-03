LSAT-India is India's first law entrance test being held for the academic Year 2021-22. Application closes on March 14. Law aspirants can take the test from home. The exam is not only online, but it is also remote-proctored and artificial intelligence-enabled.

The admission process to all the academic programmes offered at Jindal Global Law School (JGLS) of OP Jindal Global Institution of Eminence Deemed to be University (JGU) has started on February 1, 2020. JGLS offers five programmes — namely BA LLB (Hons), BBA LLB (Hons) and BA (Hons) in Legal Studies — available after Class 12 — LLB 3-year programme for undergraduates and the LLM programme in different specialisations.

"Jindal Global Law School's decision to offer an early admissions process, which will enable the LSAT-India entrance exam to be taken in an AI-enabled and remote proctored manner is a significant decision for three important reasons," said Professor (Dr) C Raj Kumar, Founding Vice-Chancellor, OP Jindal Global University and Dean, Jindal Global Law School, while announcing the admissions process for the upcoming academic year.

Professor Kumar said, "Firstly, this is an early admission process. Students writing Class 12 board examinations and also preparing for entrance exams always have a tough time every year balancing both. This year, students can take LSATs early and can secure their admission to the law school. They can then write their board exams peacefully."

Professor Kumar said, "Secondly, there was no opportunity in the past to law aspirants to improve their score. Law entrance exams were always a one-time opportunity. Now, the students can get a second chance in June 2021 to better their score and seek admission, in case they don't do well in the March exam. Earlier, students had no option but to wait for the next year."

LSAT is owned and administered by the Law School Admission Council (LSAC) based in Pennsylvania in the USA. LSAC is the world's first law admission test organisation and since 1947, has been conducting the LSATs, used by over 200 world's leading law schools in the USA, Canada and Australia. LSAT-India has four sections of 35 minutes each in Logical Reasoning, Analytical Reasoning and Reading Comprehension. This 2-hour 20 minutes test has objective type questions, which became a fully online and remote-proctored due to COVID-19 pandemic.

Students can download past year question papers for free and register online for LSAT-India 2021 exam now at its official website www.discoverlaw.in

