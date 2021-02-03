The state government has introduced food coupons to the students in government schools as part of the food security allowance scheme. The general education department issued the order in the last week of January based on the proposal submitted by K Jeevan Babu, Director of General Education department.

As per the order, the students could avail the scheme by purchasing food items through a coupon system. In the system, the beneficiaries would receive food ration from the period of September 2020 to March 2021. This system will be available till the schools reopen in normal circumstances.

The coupons will be available at the respective schools. The government has initiated steps to deliver coupons to the schools. The order said that the parents or local guardians of the students can buy the food items from the nearby Supplyco store.

READ ALSO: Analysis of Union Budget 2021 reveals allocation for children was at ten year low; Child Protection gets raw deal

Over 27 lakh children in the state from the pre-primary section to Class VIII of government and aided schools will benefit from this scheme. Earlier, the education department had provided food to the students through food kits. The coupon system was introduced after Supplyco officers informed the government on the difficulty of distributing food kits as they are already entrusted distributing food kits for ration cardholders.

As per the agreement with Supplyco, the food items will be available for an additional 4.07 per cent to 4.87 per cent of the coupon amount. With this scheme, the food allowance for pre-primary and primary children has been increased to Rs 300. Upper primary students can buy items for as much as Rs 500.