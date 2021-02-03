The Kongu Group of Institutions launched their new branch ‘Kongu Naturopathy and Yoga Medical College and Hospital’ in Erode. On Wednesday an inaugural ceremony was held for first year students of the Bachelor of Naturopathy and Yoga Sciences (BNYS) which is affiliated to Dr MGR Medical University, Tamilnadu.

The inaugural ceremony for the course was held at Maharaja Auditorium in Kongu Engineering College campus. This program was inaugurated by Perur Aadheenam Santhalinga Maruthasala Adigalar.The Chief Guest spoke about the importance of Naturopathy and Yoga. He also emphasized that our way of living should align with nature to order for mankind to be nurtured. Dr Babu Joseph ND, Former Director, Nationa lInstitute of Naturopathy, Pune and Director, Nethaji Yoga Naturopathy Hospital, Ernakulam, Kerala were the guests of honour. During his speech, he explained the importance of yoga and naturopathy medicine for viruses like COVID-19.

Kongu Naturopathy And Yoga Medical College Hospital has well qualified physicians, well maintained and fully furnished spacious rooms, general wards and private rooms, professionally trained therapist, clinical labs, customized treatment and diet plan, regular yoga sessions, herbal garden facility and recreation sessions. The President of Kongu Vellalar Institute of Technology Trust (KVITT) presided over the event. Secretary of KVITT and Correspondent of Kongu Naturopathy and Yoga Medical College, PC Palanisamy informed that a tuition fee waiver would be offered to 5 per cent of the top ranking students every year.

