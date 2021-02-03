Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has directed the Secondary School Department to include the Chauri Chaura incident that occurred during the Indian freedom struggle in the state education board curriculum for high school students.

A government spokesman said the move is aimed to sensitise the younger generation about the sacrifices made by many unsung heroes during the freedom struggle.

In the first phase, students of 400 government and aided high schools in Gorakhpur division will be taken on a tour of Chauri Chaura revolt and related sites.

The first phase will cover 87 government and 333 aided schools in Deoria, Maharajganj, Kushinagar and Gorakhpur. Private schools will be included in due course.

A group of freedom fighters had set ablaze a police station at Chauri Chaura in Gorakhpur district of the then United Province (now Uttar Pradesh) on February 4, 1922, to protest against the high-handedness of the British regime. The incident claimed the lives of 22 policemen and three freedom fighters.

The Chauri Chaura centenary celebrations will be held in all schools across UP throughout the year from February 4. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will virtually inaugurate the celebrations on Thursday.

The year-long celebrations will feature drawing, poster and quiz contests as well as slogan and poetry writing, speech and essay writing competitions.