During a review on the `Mana Badi - Nadu Nedu' by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy to take stock of the progress of the infrastructure development works in government schools, officials briefed the Chief Minister about the attendance in schools since reopening. Jagan Mohan Reddy asked the officials to maintain the school timings from 9 am.

Stressing on the attendance of the students, the Chief Minister asked officials to maintain a record of the attendance through an App. If a student is absent on a day, the parents should be informed about it through an SMS, the Chief Minister said.

If the student does not attend the school for the second day, there should be a mechanism where the volunteer will visit the student's home and know the reasons for the absence. Officials said the attendance of students will be collected through the App from February 15.

With regard to the attendance of staff at government schools, Jagan Mohan Reddy wanted the officials to track the attendance through biometric system.

Meanwhile, Jagan Mohan Reddy directed officials of the school education department to finish revamping schools under the Nadu-Nedu by the end of March 2021. Reviewing the progress, the Chief Minister directed officials to prepare standard operating procedures (SOPs) on maintaining quality when renovating these schools.

The Government has taken up the Mana Badi Nadu-Nedu program to improve the infrastructure in schools. In the first phase, 15,715 schools are taken up, and the works are nearing completion. The Government has already spent Rs. 3700 under phase 1 of Nadu-Nedu works.

Officials informed that fans, blackboards, water purifiers, cupboards, and other furniture have been replaced in the schools. Under the scheme, schools will get nine facilities including compound walls, toilets, and English labs.

The officials have also informed the Chief Minister that phase 2 of Nadu-Nedu works would begin on April 15, 2021.

On the Toilet Monitoring fund (TMF), the officials have briefed the Chief Minister that around 49,000 ayahs (Sanitation caretakers) have been hired across the state. The Government will further be signing an MOU with the 'Sulabh International', an India-based social service organisation that promotes environmental sanitation, for training the ayahs in maintaining the toilets.