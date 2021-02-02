The students of Delhi University who were protesting in front of the Vice-Chancellor's office demanding reopening of the varsity on February 1 alleged that they were "manhandled and forced out" and the scuffle left some of the students injured. The protest organised by the All India Students' Association (AISA) raised slogans against "digital divide" and said that the VC should talk to the students and at least accept their memorandum. "As soon as the protest started, the DU officials called the Delhi Police and their guards, who immediately thrashed the students, violently manhandling the protesters. The guards forced the students out of the VC lawns, injuring several people. The march moved to Gate No 4 of the office and conducted a public meeting there," said a statement from AISA.

Ananya from the Department of Social Welfare said that it is important to open the campus and let students come back, "If the VC does not listen to us, the movement shall spread and every student of the university will protest." Jayant Raghav, a visually impaired student from RLA College said that this crisis has been even harder for diffabled students. "The garb of 'Divyang' won't work to appease us, they have to take concrete steps to include us in education." The students said that the protest will go on if the campus is not opened for students soon.