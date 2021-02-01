The Urban Swachh Bharat Mission 2.0 will be implemented with a total financial allocation of Rs 1,41,678 crore over a period of five years from 2021, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced on Monday during the Union Budget 2021. "For further Swachhata of Urban India, we intend to focus on complete faecal sludge management and wastewater treatment, source segregation of garbage, reduction in single-use plastic, air pollution, constructively managing from construction sites, demolition activities and bioremediation of all legacy dump sites," she said.

To tackle the burdening problem of air pollution, the Nirmala Sitharaman allocated Rs 2,217 crores in this budget. The Central Government will also launch Mission Poshan 2.0, Jal Jeevan Mission Urban, she added.

Nirmala Sitharaman presented her third budget this year at 11 am at the Lok Sabha. Amid the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic, the Finance Minister presented a paperless budget. This is the first time in India's history that a paperless Union Budget was presented. As the budget papers will not be printed, the Finance Minister had also launched an official mobile app to provide complete access to all budget documents. The mobile app can be downloaded from the Union Budget Web Portal www.indiabudget.gov.in.



The Finance Minister had assured a budget “like never before”. The budget 2021 has a greater significance as it comes amid the COVID-19 pandemic which has caused economic disruption. FM Nirmala Sitharaman replaced the Swadeshi 'bahi khata' and switched to a tablet. She was seen carrying a tablet kept inside a red coloured cover with a golden coloured national emblem embossed on it. The Economic Survey 2020, presented by FM Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday pegged the GDP growth at 11 per cent in Financial Year 2022.