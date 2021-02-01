After a Class 10 girl met with a serious accident in Bengaluru's Kengeri, Suresh Kumar S, Primary and Secondary Education Minister visited the hospital to check on her at the National Institute of Mental Health and Neurosciences.

It may be recalled that Yashaswini was on her way to write the National Talent Search Examination when she met with an accident. As a result, the vertebrae in the neck region has undergone severe damage and doctors have suggested that she needs to be operated on urgent basis.

Meanwhile, Suresh Kumar who met her today have asked the education department to release Rs 1 lakh for two different surgeries. He said, "I have told the department to treat this case on urgent basis and release the money immediately. I have also instructed the director of NIMHANS to do whatever surgeries required. At the same time, he spoke to the KSRTC official and asked them to provide funds for the medical treatment. Even the police officials of Kengeri Police Station have come forward to contribute to the girl's medical expenses. The girl's father works as a security guard and she comes from a low income background."

Besides this, he encouraged the girl not to lose hope and assured her that she will be able to recover and continue her studies. "I have also told her parents not to give up hopes so early. We are with the girl and parents. I hope that the surgeries will be successful and her life turns to be normal," he added.