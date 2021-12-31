Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay the foundation stone of the Major Dhyan Chand Sports University in Meerut on January 2. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had announced the setting up of the university to promote sports in the state.

According to the government spokesman, "The Major Dhyan Chand Sports University will be a milestone in equipping the youth to give an excellent performance on the national and international platforms. Training in all kinds of sports will be given here and based on performance in national and international competitions, a degree will also be given. The university will have BA in sports courses and offer diploma, certificate, post graduation, MPhil and PhD degrees. It will have the capacity for 540 male and 540 female candidates."

The university will come up in an area of about 91 acres. It will have an indoor stadium, skating rink, synthetic hockey field, a swimming pool of Olympics standards, football field, volleyball court, basketball court, handball, kabaddi grounds, tennis court, gymnasium and multi-purpose hall.

The spokesperson said that the chief minister has asked the home department to formulate a policy to give jobs to sportspersons in the police. The diet money for sportspersons has also been increased from Rs 250 per month to Rs 375. Directions have been issued to appoint 50 international level coaches for various games while appointments should be made at the earliest to 266 vacant posts in the sports department.

"The government will also be constructing rural stadiums and open gyms to promote sports in the rural interiors of the state. A policy to develop sports academies with the help of private institutions has also been promulgated so that better training can be provided to the sportspersons," the spokesperson said.