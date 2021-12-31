With increasing cases of suicide and depression among students, many institutions and universities across Karnataka have taken steps to remove ceiling fans and restrict the entry of students to the terrace. However, the Indian Institute of Management Bangalore (IIMB) has decided to be a little more curative and is hosting a panel discussion on mental health and wellbeing for students.

The Centre for Teaching and Learning at IIM Bangalore will be hosting this panel discussion on January 17, 2022. This is the 9th session in the Samiksha series of webinars. Both management educators, as well as students, can attend this session. So who will be participating in this panel session? The panel includes interesting speakers - Abhinav Bindra, an Olympian and Founder of Abhinav Bindra Foundation, Dr Urvakhsh Mehta, Associate professor of Psychiatry, NIMHANS and Dr Rathna Issac, psychotherapist and clinical psychologist.

READ ALSO : IIM Bangalore sees a strong placement season

Since the event is going to be held virtually, you can register by visiting iim-b.zoom.us