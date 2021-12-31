West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is like an "extreme fascist" in her state, BJP leader Anirban Ganguly said on December 29, days after West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar claimed that the appointments of Vice-Chancellors of 24 universities across the state were made without his approval or in defiance of his orders.

Ganguly, who is also a member of the National Executive Committee (NEC) of his party, according to ANI, said, "Mamata Banerjee is an extreme fascist in her state. World leaders outside the country see Mamata as a fascist in her state." He added, "I think it is an unprecedented move by the Chief Minister. In the history of Independent India, no governor of any state would have faced such kind of behaviour."

Referring to the recent meeting called by the Governor with VCs of all universities, he said, "...It is under his (Governor's) constitutional power to do so. It is surprising that despite informing officials of the universities, not a single VC came. Many wrote to the Governor that due to the situation posed by the spread of COVID-19, they cannot come."

He added that the Governor had to send across another letter to the VCs postponing the date of the meeting. He said, "This incident was so shameful. The Governor of West Bengal, who is the Chancellor, is sitting for the meeting and all the tables and chairs are lying empty there," he said.

The BJP leader called the unapproved appointment of VCs to several universities "completely unconstitutional". He said, "Many Vice-Chancellors have no academic standards or qualifications. This is happening for the first time that Vice-Chancellors of universities are refusing to hold a meeting with their Chancellor. The appointment of Vice-Chancellors without consulting the Chancellor is completely unconstitutional," he said.

All these incidents highlight the extreme fascist nature of the West Bengal Chief Minister, he added. Earlier on the same day, Dhankar tweeted, "VCs of 24 Universities appointed by @MamataOfficial in disregard of the law. These are ex-facie in defiance of specific orders or without approval by Chancellor, the Appointing Authority." He added, "These appointments carry no legal sanction and (we) would be forced to take action unless soon recalled."