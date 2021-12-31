Tamil Nadu's Bharathiar University is under heavy fire from its Non-Teaching Association as they allege that the varsity is in poor condition due to years of vacant non-teaching staff positions. The association heads said that as many as 260 out of the total 458 non-teaching posts are vacant.

A member of the Association told The New Indian Express that nearly 60 non-teaching staff were appointed to regular posts by the university in 2001 after which 17 were appointed in 2017. "That was the last of it and since then the administration has not appointed even a single non-teaching staff to a regular post. The varsity filled up a few non-teaching staff posts in some department sections as temporary to manage its work. Although, regular staffs have to do routine work along with additional work in section and that is an additional burden on us."

He added, "Only regular staff can sign files in concerned sections. Due to non-teaching vacancies, the files have stagnated and the administration works have been affected. We have petitioned the authorities seeking filling up of the vacant posts but the university is silent."

The Tamil Nadu Government Collegiate Teachers Association president T Veeramani told the Express, "As per assurance, the university should turn some staff into permanent posts as they are working on consolidate basis after their families gave land to the university. They protested many times but the state higher education department did not take steps on this matter."

"Our association members have been representing the issue continuously at syndicate meetings and in front of university authorities but there has been no response from the top officials," he said.

Apart from the administrative non-teaching staff, even daily wage employees have requested the university to convert them from temporary posts to regular posts. A sanitation worker, on a condition of anonymity, said, "Nearly 100 daily wage employees are working for more than 17 years in the university. Despite that, we get below Rs 12,000 salary per month and this is not enough to run a family."

A top official told TNIE, "As per the directions of the Higher Education Secretary, the university has taken a step to fill non-teaching staff posts and soon a notification will be released." University Vice-Chancellor P Kaliraj was unavailable for comment.