The Class X and Class XII board exams in Tamil Nadu will be held in May 2022, as per a statement by School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi. He said that the Tamil Nadu School Education Department will conduct two revision tests in January and March for students' preparation before the board exams.

The minister attended a meeting with all chief educational officers and also reviewed the progress made in demolishing unsafe school buildings. Poyyamozhi told reporters, "In the first phase, the officials identified unsafe buildings in 1,600 schools and the demolition works are going on. The officials also directed to ensure the display of helpline number 14417 in all classrooms and schools to create awareness among the students. Further, all schools should have a complaint box to receive sexual harrasment complaints."

READ ALSO : Chola period coins identified by Class XII student has encouraged TN to excavate in Ramanathapuram

The Directorate of Government Examinations released the schedule for the two revision tests. The first of them would be conducted from January 19 to January 28 while the second series of exams would be held from March 21 to March 29. The board exams are most likely to begin from the first week of May next year.