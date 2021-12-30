Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) founder S Ramadoss, on December 30, urged the Tamil Nadu government to put a halt to in-person classes and shift to online mode amidst an increase in the number of COVID-19 cases.

In a statement released earlier in the day, he pointed out that experts are warning of a third wave in the country owing to the rise in the number of Omicron cases. He said that Tamil Nadu is no exception and that the state may soon have to deal with the next wave. “School children have not been vaccinated so far and the situation is concerning. The only solution available now is declaring holiday for schools till the situation improves," he said.

Ramadoss said that the government needs to impose night curfews and put a halt to in-person classes. These measures are already being implemented in some north Indian states, he said. He also urged for an increase in testing and vaccination across the state and said that there need to be strict adherence to COVID appropriate behaviour on part of the public.