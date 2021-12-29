Audimulapu Suresh, Minister for Higher Education, Andhra Pradesh, stated that AP is the first state to implement the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 in the entire nation and that the state government had been contemplating bringing reforms in the education sector, while speaking at a seminar on NEP at Adikavi Nannaya University on December 29.

He added, "Efforts are on to fill the posts of DEO (District Education Officer) and MEO (Mandal Education Officer) in all districts. The main objective of implementing the NEP is to have a good pupil-teacher ratio. It is imperative to have different teachers for different subjects, teaching in a healthy pupil-teacher ratio."

Pointing out that development of the brain is more pronounced among children below eight years, he said, "A proper and strong foundation should be laid while imparting different skills when children are between 6 and 8 years old." He also called upon the intellectuals to give suggestions to strengthen the implementation of the NEP. YSRCP MLA Jakkampudi Raja and AKNU Vice Chancellor Mokka Jagannadha Rao were present at the seminar.