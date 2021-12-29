As on December 29, 2021, India recorded 781 cases of the Omicron variant across 21 states and Union Territories, of which 238 cases were recorded in Delhi. Hence, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) has started shutting schools to curb the spread of the virus.

At the same time, the Delhi Government has issued a yellow alert due to rising cases of Omicron. On the evening of December 28, several offline classes in schools were closed. However, online classes, CBSE registration and exams will take place as per the schedule.

Following the instructions of the DDMA, Jawaharlal Nehru University imposed night curfew in the campus from 10 pm to 5 am starting from December 28. According to the notice from JNU officials, the university has suspended offline classes and closed Dr BR Ambedkar Library until further orders from the Delhi Government.

Similarly, employees living on the university campus as well as students living in the hostels are not supposed to move around within the campus after 10 pm. Employees and students who have tested positive for COVID and are under home quarantine must provide proper documentation to the security officer or administration.

Only 50 per cent seating capacity is allowed in the canteens that will function from 8 am to 10 pm. The e-rickshaws in the campus are allowed to ferry two people at a time and not more than that.