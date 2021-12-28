How can so many interesting people be born on a single day? We are talking about December 28. We probably do not have the space to list them all, but we will tell you about a few of them here.



American comic book writer, editor, publisher, and producer Stan Lee, who co-created some of our favourite superheroes including Iron Man, Hulk and the X-Men was born on December 28, 1922. He died in 2018, at the age of 95. Maggie Smith, who essayed the role of Professor Minerva McGonagall in the Harry Potter films is celebrating her 86th birthday today. A few others who celebrate their birthday today include American singer-songwriter John Legend and actor Denzel Washington.



Now coming back to India, did you know that Dhirubhai Ambani and Ratan Tata share the same birthday? Dhirajlal Hirachand Ambani who founded Reliance Industries was born on December 28, 1932. He passed away on July 6, 2002. Ratan Tata, the former Chairman of Tata Sons and Tata Group was born on December 28, 1937.



Politically too, December 28 is quite an important day in India. The Indian National Congress conducted its first session in Bombay from 28 to 31 December 1885. The session, organised by AO Hume selected Umesh Chandra Banerjee as the first president of Congress.