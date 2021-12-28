The most awaited programme for students, Pariksha Pe Charcha, will be back soon. Students can start registering for the programme from December 28 onwards till January 20, 2022.

According to the notification, Pariksha Pe Charcha 2022 will be held for students of Classes IX to XII in 2022 before the Board exams. This year as well, it is likely to be held online.

One can register online through mygov.in. Every year, PM Modi interacts with students, teachers and parents before the Board exams. He advises students to remain calm and face the exams boldly. He also beckons parents and teachers not to pressurise students with marks and answer all their questions, how many ever they ask.

In 2018, the programme was held offline but last year, the programme went online due to the pandemic. A total of 1,500 students, 250 parents and 250 teachers are selected to interact with PM Modi every year.