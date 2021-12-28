Excited to meet the most sought after start-ups in the country? The New Indian Express and FICCI (Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce & Industry) will be presenting the Start-up Stars Awards to more than 10 start-ups across India on Wednesday, December 29, at Taj Club House, Chennai. Mano Thangaraj, Minister of Information Technology of Tamil Nadu, will be presenting the awards.



Sudharsan Ramu, State Co-coordinator, FICCI TNSC, Shankar, Co-founder, CAMS and Former President, TiE Chennai, Dr C Velan, Center Head, Chennai City and Dr GSK Velu, Chairman, Trivitron Group and Chairman, FICCI Tamil Nadu, will be present at the event, among other dignitaries.



The event that commences at 3 pm will feature a panel discussion on 'Sustenance, Excellence, Scaling and Impact – VCs and Angels Perspective', chaired by Mahesh Ramachandran, General Partner, Pontaq VC, a conversation between Mike Muralidharan, Governing Council Member at TiE Chennai, Key Investee Member, Chennai Angels, COO, Bahwan CyberTek Group and Dr Prabhjot Kaur, Co-founder and CEO, Esmito Solutions. There will be yet another panel discussion on 'Innovation, Scaling and Impact – Experiences and Learnings of Startup Co-Founders/Innovators', moderated by Manu Iyer, CEO and MD, Bluehill Capital.

The nominations for the awards were open on November 10 and closed on December 7. Through this, start-ups were able to nominate themselves in a maximum of three categories. There are 10 categories in total.