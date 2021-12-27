The Central Board of Secondary Education has issued the guidelines for the Single Girl Child Scholarship 2021. Every year, CBSE offers scholarships for single girl children who have passed Class 10 from a CBSE school. This is offered under this scheme to help them pursue higher education. It was launched in the year 2006.

In order to secure this scholarship, the girl student must be from a CBSE school and the only child for her parents. She must also secure 60 per cent or more in Class 10. NRI applicants are also eligible for the award.

The last date to apply for this scholarship is January 17. Schools have to verify these applications from December 31 to January 25.