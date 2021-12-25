The January 2022 admission cycle for those courses that are offered via open and distance mode (ODL) and courses offered through the online mode have begun at the Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU). There is an online portal for ODL programmes, which is ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in, and it is through this website that interested candidates can apply till January 31, which is the last date to apply for all the programmes.

New registration IDs need to be created by fresh and interested applicants so that they can submit details as per their choice of programme. Before submitting the application, all the candidates are implored to read all the instructions very carefully.

As many as 16 online programmes, which includes bachelor's, master's, diploma and certificate programmes, are offered by IGNOU. And as far as the online mode goes, the approach is divided into four quadrants. The teacher mentors every student and makes it a point to include videos and reading material as required, per credit, so that the learning experience is enriched. There is also 24x7 online support available for students to make their online learning process as smooth as possible.

Apart from all this, the university offers over 200 programmes across various subjects as well as appreciation/awareness level programmes. Those candidates who are specifically interested in applying for the online programmes can do so via iop.ignouonline.ac.in.