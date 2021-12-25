All that you need to know | (Pic: Edexlive)

Wipro is inviting applications from Engineering graduates for Elite National Talent Hunt which is a freshers' hiring programme.

As per the company's website, students of BE/BTech (compulsory degree)/ME/MTech (five-year integrated course) whose year of passing was/will be 2020, 2021 and 2022 are eligible for the hiring programme. Students from all branches, except Fashion Technology, Textile Engineering, Agriculture and Food Technology, can apply for the programme.

The minimum aggregate marks of candidates must be 60 per cent in Class X, Class XII, graduation and post-graduation examinations. Three years of gap in education is allowed.

Apart from educational criteria, the candidates must satisfy age limits, the tech giant added. The maximum age of the candidates can be 25 years. It may be noted that candidates who have participated in any recruitment process conducted by Wipro in the last six months are not eligible for the current hiring programme.

The candidates should be Indian Citizens or PIO or OCI cardholders. Persons from Bhutan and Nepal need to submit their citizenship certificates.

Successful candidates will be designated Project Engineer and they will get Rs 3.5 lakh per annum as remuneration. The date of the assessment will be communicated later. The last date for the registration of applications is January 31, 2022.