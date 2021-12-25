Varsha Gaikwad, Maharashtra's School Education Minister announced that all those students who will be appearing for state Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) and Secondary School Certificate (SCC) Board examinations will be permitted to submit their examination forms till one day before the exams commence plus, there will be no late fee levied on the students.

In a tweet, the minister shared: Students appearing for Std.10 & Std.12 board exams of msbshse will now be able to submit their exam forms till one day prior to written exams without payment of any late fee. A complete exemption of late fees has been given. No one should miss out due to technical difficulties. This was shared on the microblogging site on December 23.

The HSC written exams are slated to be conducted from March 4 to March 30 and for SSC, the dates are March 15 to April 24. These examinations will be conducted in two shifts, from 10:30 am to 2 pm and from 3 pm to 6:30 pm. The datasheet is available on mahahsscboard.in for all candidates to check.