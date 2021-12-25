The admit cards for XAT (Xavier Aptitude Test) 2022 have been released by the Xavier School of Management (XLRI). It is on January 2, 2022 that the exams will be conducted and the candidates who will be writing the exams can download the hall ticket from xatonline.in, the official website.

For the uninitiated, Xavier Aptitude Test 2022, or XAT as it is referred to popularly, is a national-level entrance examination for management. This is taken by those students who are interested in pursuing MBA/PGDM programmes. Earlier, XLRI had informed that the admit cards will be out on December 20, but later it was rescheduled.

Here's how you can download the admit cards:

1) Visit the official website, xatonline.in

2) On the top right corner, you will find a log in button. Click on that

3) Key in the XAT ID and date of birth and click on log in

4) You will be able to access the admit card

All candidates need to note that one needs to carry a printed copy of the admit card, along with valid identity proof, to the respective examination venue. Ensure all your details on the admit card are correct and check the location of your exam venue in advance to avoid last-minute confusion.

About the exam itself, this entrance exam has 100 MCQs which are divided into four sections. The candidate needs to attempt these in three hours. While one mark is awarded for every right answer, 0.25 marks is deducted for each wrong answer.