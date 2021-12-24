The application form for WBJEEB (West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination Board) 2022 has been released online on the official website — wbjeeb.nic.in. January 10, 2022 — that's the last date to apply for the state-level examination. The exam will be held on April 23, 2022.



A few other dates to note is that the correction window will be open from January 11, 2022, and on April 18, 2022, the admit cards will be released.



Here's how you can apply for WBJEEB 2022:

1) Visit the official website wbjee.nic.in

2) Go to the new registration and enter all the details as asked

3) Create a password

4) Using the same application number and password, fill in the rest of the details on the application form

5) Upload pictures, pay the fee and submit the form

The application fee for the General Category is Rs 500 and Rs 400 for SC/ST/OBC-A/OBC-B candidates.



In the application form, candidates need to be mindful about uploading a scanned image of the photograph and signature as well. The format should be either JPG to JPEG while the coloured photo should be between 10 kb to 200 kb. The size of the signature image can be between 4 kb to 30 kb.