After several people tested positive for Omicron variant in the last two weeks in Bengaluru, one new case of Omicron was detected in Mysuru on Thursday.

According to the health officials of Mysuru district, the patient who has been tested positive for Omicron is a 9-year-old child. Since the child has traveled in the recent past, doctors suspect that he might have contracted the virus while travelling.

Meanwhile, the primary and secondary contacts both in the child's school and neighbourhood around home are being traced and tested for COVID and Omicron variant.

So far, 19 cases of Omicron were found in Bengaluru, Dakshina Kannada, Belagavi, Dharwad, Udupi. Most of these patients are double vaccinated and they have no travel history.

