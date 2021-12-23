The National Institute of Design Design Aptitude Test (NID DAT) 2022 admit cards have been released by NID and it's out on their official website nid.edu. By keying in the registered email address and date of birth, candidates can download their admit cards.



It is on January 2, 2022, that NID DAT 2022 will be held and these admit cards have been released only for those candidates who have made no errors while filling in their application forms. These cards will not be delivered via post and will only be available online, so all candidates are required to download the cards.



Here is how you can download it:

1. Visit the official website nid.edu

2. Click on NID Admission: 2022-23

3. From there, click on the NID DAT Admit Card link

4. After keying in your registered email address, date of birth and password, and click on submit



Please note that all the details on the admit card need to be thoroughly checked by the candidate, including spellings and so on. If there are any discrepancies, candidates can get in touch with concerned authorities and reach out to this address: National Institute of Design Paldi, Ahmedabad 380007 or email admissions@nid.edu.



These admit cards need to be carried to the centre and the candidate needs to reach there two hours in advance.



The NID DAT is conducted in two phases — prelims and mains. Admit cards for the NID DAT 2022 prelims and main exams will be released separately. After the prelims test, those candidates who have been shortlisted will receive their NID DAT admit card 2022 for the main examination.