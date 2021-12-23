Manipur becomes the third state in the northeast of India to get a private medical college of its own. However, according to a report by The Telegraph, Manipur's college holds the distinction of being an entirely "homegrown" venture.

Led by investment from Shija Hospitals, the Shija Academy of Health Sciences will offer 150 MBBS seats, which is the highest capacity among any other medical colleges in the state. Chairman-cum-managing director Dr Palin Khundongbam of the Shija Hospitals has claimed that the college is also the biggest private sector investment in the northeast, according to a report by The Telegraph, at Rs 350 crore.

Admissions will be done via the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET UG) counselling. The reservation breakdown stands at 63 seats for the state, 64 for the Hospital's management, and 23 for NRIs. The college is expected to commence classes from January or February.

It is estimated that out of the 4000 medical aspirants in Manipur, only 150 of them study under government seats in the state.