Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be addressing the convocation ceremony of IIT-Kanpur on December 28. What's unique about his address is that the PM has asked for suggestions from the citizens for his address.

In a tweet, Modi asked people to share their suggestions for his address. "I look forward to being at @IITKanpur on the 28th of this month to address the convocation ceremony. This is a vibrant institution, which has made pioneering contributions towards science and innovation. I invite everyone to share suggestions," the prime minister tweeted.

IIT-Kanpur had organised a two-day workshop on 'Just Energy Transition' on December 20. "It is the first step towards India’s commitment to Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change," the institute said.

PM Modi will visit Varanasi on December 23 to kickstart multiple development initiatives before he visits the IIT. He will also launch a portal and a logo developed by the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) with the help of the National Dairy Development Board (NDDB). This is dedicated to the conformity assessment scheme of milk products.