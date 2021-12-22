Deputy Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Dinesh Sharma, on December 21, said the state government has brought transparency in checking answer sheets of higher classes in schools by curbing the "cheating mafia" and has been conducting exams on time.

Sharma was speaking in Agra, at the launch of seven schools and colleges in Agra, Mathura and Firozabad. He said, "The state government has worked on curbing the cheating mafia. Earlier, there were students who used to come from other states to take exams in UP by buses and trains. It was like a festival for them. This was the main irregularity of the previous government," said Sharma.

He added that after BJP came to power in the state, exams of secondary schools are taken within 14 days and the results are declared within 20 days. The same is the case with degree colleges in the state, he claimed.

"The present BJP government had linked the Aadhaar card of the students and through that, the government was able to control the entry of fake candidates. It was not possible for fake ones to take the exam in place of the original student," Sharma said.

He also came out in support of the Bill that seeks to raise the legal age of marriage for women from 18 to 21. He said the move is aimed at ensuring the well-being of women. Later, he spoke at a 'Jan Vishwas Yatra' of the BJP where he claimed, "We are getting good support from the people. The development work done by the BJP's state and central governments has become a centre of attraction for the people."