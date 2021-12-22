Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, on December 22, emphasised upon practical based education system and said that the Centre's flagship National Education Policy, 2020, would bridge the gap between theory and practical applications.

The Chief Minister was speaking after laying the foundation stone for the new campus of the Rani Chennamma University in the Belgaum district of the state. He said, "A practical based education system is needed to meet challenges of rapid changes in the present era. There is a huge difference between the syllabus being taught and the practical needs of the world."

He added that Rani Chennamma, after whom the university has been named, fought against the British with great courage and confidence. Assuring help from the state government, the Chief Minister called upon those associated with this university to provide education at par with the global standards. "Universities should not become mere centres of awarding degrees. They should foster innovation, experimentation and develop into centres for solving problems of the society. They should keep pace with technological and social changes happening in the world," Bommai said.

He added that every room in the varsity will be digitised and become a global link of knowledge. He promised that the state government would complete infrastructural works for the varsity within a year. Bommai said, "This is the knowledge century. Those with knowledge would rule the world."

He added, "Students need the power of knowledge to face challenges with confidence and courage and the NEP empowers them with the necessary knowledge."