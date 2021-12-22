Haryana Health Minister Anil Vij, on December 22, said that people who are not double-vaccinated against COVID-19 will be barred from public places after January 1.

"Those who are not fully vaccinated against COVID-19 will not be allowed in public places like marriage halls, hotels, banks, malls, buses and even government offices," he said. Vij added that the Omicron variant has not been detected in the state as of now. "The state government is geared to combat the spread of the Omicron variant and also to deal with any surge in the number of COVID cases. A total of 3,11,86,292 vaccine doses have been administered in the state till December 19," he said.

According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, there are 257 active cases of COVID-19 in the state. The Minister's announcement comes on the day when Delhi has reported 125 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours -- this is the biggest single-day spike in the last six months.

As per Delhi's health bulletin released earlier in the day, the number of active infections has mounted to 624, the highest in nearly five months. It is noteworthy that no death has been reported in the past 24 hours. The total number of fatalities remained at 25,102. The case fatality rate is 1.74 per cent.

