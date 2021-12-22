Teachers have to take on many roles as they mould the lives of young men and women, but is being a barber one of them?

The principal of a school in Palghar in Maharashtra reportedly gave several students a 'forced' haircut after they ignored repeated warnings about their unruly locks.

Speaking to reporters about the incident, which took place on Monday, teachers and the school management said these students, from Classes IX and X, were coming to class with long hair, which was against the rules of the institution. Understandably, it wasn't a very fashionable trim.

Several parents who spoke to the media on Tuesday expressed outrage over the incident and condemned the act of the principal.