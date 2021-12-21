A 140-year-old library in Karnataka's Shirahatti town received Rs 30 lakhs to reconstruct the building, however, it has been four months but the work has still not begun leading to anger amongst the locals. Residents of this town in the state's Gadag district have warned of an intense protest if the work doesn't start at the earliest.

The library's old building was dilapidated and many used to sleep in front of it. The authorities took upon the responsibility of reconstructing the library only after the local literature lovers complained and demanded the same. However, the situation now is quite unusual whereby the old building has been demolished months ago but the reconstruction work remains pending.

One local resident, who does not wish to be named, said, "The library was used by seniors and students 4 to 5 years ago. Later many feared to sit inside as it was in dilapidated condition. We are waiting for a new library but it is still not done. We request the concerned authorities to start the work."

As per the report sent by the Public Works Department, the Nirmiti Kendra should sell wooden items through a tender of Rs 70,000 but the officials say that those who visit them to purchase the materials claim that it is not worth the money — this is why the work is delayed. An official from Nirmiti Kendra, said, "We will soon take up the work after selling some materials through a tender. Residents do not have to worry as they will get the library ready in some days."

