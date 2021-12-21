The Delhi High Court, on December 21, sought a reply from the Delhi government on a plea by two school teachers who wish to be exempted from getting vaccinated against COVID-19 on medical grounds.

While issuing a notice to the government on the petition, Justice Rekha Palli refused to stay the two government orders — issued in September and October — that make vaccination compulsory for all government employees, including teachers and non-teaching staff at schools and colleges.

The two teachers, who work in different government schools in Delhi, raised the issue of whether vaccination can be made mandatory. They said in their plea that such actions can adversely affect the rights of the citizens to earn their livelihood.

The plea further pointed out that, as per the Delhi government's order, those who fail to submit a COVID vaccination certificate would be treated as being on leave from October 15. It said that such a decision by the authorities is contrary to the guidelines of the Union of India and violates the fundamental rights of the petitioners. The court listed the matter for further hearing on February 3.