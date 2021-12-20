Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) founder Dr S Ramadoss urged the Tamil Nadu government, on December 20, to clarify the status of the National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test (NEET) exemption Bill. He said that no progress has been made after the Bill was passed in the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly.

In a statement, the PMK leader said that the Bill was passed in the Assembly on September 13 and that it has been 100 days since then.

Ramadoss said that there was a time frame to get approval for the Bill and that the lack of clarity on the Bill would not help students. Ramadoss said that the admission process is about to commence but the Governor is yet to give his nod to it. He said that even after the Chief Minister and his cabinet met with the Governor to get the Bill passed, no positive result has come as of now.

He added that the DMK government cannot escape from its responsibility by citing the delay from the Governor's end as an excuse. Ramadoss pointed out that the DMK had promised the people of Tamil Nadu in its election manifesto that NEET would be exempted. The PMK leader went on to say that politics was the only reason for the delay in getting consent for the Bill.