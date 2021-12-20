Recently when cyclone Jawad took us by storm, the IIFT MBA (IB) 2022 exams were postponed. Hence the National Testing Agency has released new dates for the exams now. Earlier, the exams were scheduled for December 5 but now they will be conducted on December 23 between 10 am and 12 pm. Students who appeared at the exam centre at GH Raisoni School of Business Management, Nagpur can also attend these exams as they couldn't complete the exam due to technical reasons.

The NTA has also released fresh admit cards for candidates which are available on the official website to download. Candidates can find their admit cards through this link iift.nta.nic.in.