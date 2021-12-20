Several private schools in the national capital reopened on December 20 after being closed for weeks owing to severe pollution levels. However, some schools in Delhi have decided to reopen from January 3.

Ritu Mehta, principal of the city's Apeejay School, said, "Greeted with blessings and enthusiasm, our students from Class 6 to Class 12 exhibited joy and renewed vigour on being back with their friends and teachers as they returned to school in a phased manner today. With all COVID-19 protocols and SOPs in place, classes have resumed."

The principal of another top school, who did not wish to be identified, said, "We have decided to reopen school from January 3 since not many parents were willing to send their wards considering Christmas and the New Year. If the Omicron situation permits and schools are not ordered to close again, we will reopen in January."

Late last week, on December 17, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) allowed authorities in the Delhi-NCR region to resume physical classes for students of Class 6 and above with immediate effect. The authorities had put educational institutions on an indefinite lockdown at the beginning of December allowing only online classes with an exception of examinations and laboratory practicals.