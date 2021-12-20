Chief Justice of India NV Ramana, on December 19, stressed the need to introduce courses for law students that are more practical than theoretical. Addressing the graduating students at the 18th Annual Convocation of Nalsar Law University, he said that the courtrooms are nothing like the ones that are shown in movies or moot court halls, rather they are "cramped, dingy and the judge may not even have a fan".

"I observe that graduating students are accustomed to only considering legal problems in a theoretical manner. There is an urgent need to introduce courses which are more practical and allow students to interact with people and their issues at the grassroots level,” Justice Ramana said.

He expressed disappointment over very few law graduates taking up public causes or litigation let alone practice at district level. "It seems that there is a fascination to only practice before the Supreme Court and High Court while completely ignoring the importance of trial courts," he said. Justice Ramana urged the law graduates to consider gaining experience at trial courts before moving on to practice at higher forums. He said that owing to the highest pendency before trial courts, there is a demand and a growing need for specialised lawyers.