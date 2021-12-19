The unfortunate mess that intermediate exams have turned into in Telangana this year only continues to get worse as the National Students Union India (NSUI) and Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) issued a call for a bandh, protesting against alleged 'irregularities' in the first-year results that were released this week. The two student groups have called for the bandh on separate days, with the ABVP observing it on December 21, and the NSUI on December 20.

More than 51% of the students failed the exam. After the results were released, two students have died by suicide, and one has gone missing after failing in two subjects. The number of students who appeared for the exam stood at 4,59,242 and out of these, only 2,24,012 managed to pass, with 51% of the students failing the exam.

Parents aren't too pleased with the BIE after the results. Nagati Narayana, President of the Telangana Parent's Association told Edexlive, "The results are extremely bad when compared to previous year. The pass percentage is down by almost 10% (60% of the students had passed last year). Parents have also reported that those who scored 10/10 GPA in their Class X have also failed. This is because of the last-minute conduct of the exam, despite protests, when the students were already in their second year."

The parents are also demanding that the BIE awards minimum pass marks to all those students who have failed, along with a second chance via improvement and supplementary exams.