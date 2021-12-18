This year, with an average of Rs 17.54 lakh per annum for the flagship MBA Business Management programme and Rs 15.12 lakh per annum in the MBA Human Resource Management programme, XIM University has successfully placed all its management students.

For the Business Management Programme, the institute played host to several prominent recruiters such as Bank of America, IBM, Accenture, AB inBev, BNY Mellon, BD, ABCL, Natwest Group, ICICI Bank, HashedIn by Deloitte, HSBC, Nestle, Titan, Deloitte, Optum, GE Healthcare, Tiger Analytics – a testament to the ever-strengthening growing brand equity and reputation of this institute.

For the School of Human Resource Management, the institute hosted many eminent recruiters such as Deloitte, Cognizant, ICICI, Capgemini, IBM, Wipro, Accenture, EY, ABCL, Vedanta, Whatfix, Unacademy, Atos, Genpact, HCL and many more who have continued to repose their trust in our students.

In terms of intake, the highest number of recruitments in the MBA Business Management programme were made in the Consulting sector (41 per cent), which was followed by Systems (18 per cent), followed by Finance (18 per cent), Marketing (14 per cent), and Operations (9 per cent), and other sectors.

Profiles offered included Risk Management, Strategic Consulting, Corporate Planning, Corporate Finance, Equity Research, Market Analyst, Marketing, Sales and Distribution, Product Management, Supply Chain Management, Business Consulting, Business Transformation and Strategy, IT Consulting and Business Development.

Looking at the School of Human Resource Management, students of the collection bagged offers from some of the most prominent organisations in the country. An array of impressive roles were offered in Talent Acquisition, Learning and Development, HR Business Partner, HR analytics, Industrial Relations, Compensation and Benefits and more.

The institute strengthened its bonds with industry leaders. Some of the leading organisations that partnered with the institute include the following: Tata Steel, Cognizant, Wipro, EY, KPMG, Vedanta, ABCL, AB inBev, Avasant, Mindtree, Crompton, Phable, Emami, Ultratech, Capgemini, Kotak Mahindra and many more.

Here are the highlights:

- Xuberance‘22 saw the batch of 474 students participate in the placement process — 355 in MBA Business Management and 119 in MBA Human Resource Management

- As many as 101 companies extended offers in Xuberance’22, of which 27 were new recruiters

- A total of 61 students have been extended PPOs from their summer internship organisations

- Eight students have placement offers from national/international corporate case study competitions

- The highest domestic salary stood at Rs 32.21 lakh per annum for MBA Business Management and Rs 29.5 lakh per annum for Human Resource Management

- The average annual compensation stood at Rs 17.54 lakh per annum for MBA Business Management and Rs 15.12 lakh per annum for MBA Human Resource Management

- The median annual compensation stood at Rs 17.10 lakh per annum for MBA Business Management and Rs 15 lakh per annum for MBA Human Resource Management