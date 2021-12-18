Acting on a tip-off, sleuths of the Central Zone Task Force on December 18 busted a fake educational certificates racket and nabbed two accused. The Task Force sleuths raided Cubez Overseas Educational Services Private Limited operating from the 7th floor in Babukhan Estate, Basheerbagh and nabbed Syed Naveed and Syed Owais Ali who were operating a DTP centre.

Task Force DCP Radhakishan Rao said that the duo had set up the DTP centre in June and had been providing fake certificates in the name of Andhra University, Telangana University and Intermediate certificate of Maharashtra Board. The duo also used to send interested candidates or students to various foreign universities that they had tied up with by taking a commission.

The universities they had allied with were Teeside University, University of Blackpool and University of Law in UK, Hariotwatt University in Scotland, University of Shiller and, University of Concordia in USA.

Radhakishan Rao said that apart from the fake educational certificates, they also printed counterfeit reliving and offer letters and charge about Rs 50,000 to Rs 60,000. Forgery and cheating cases were registered against the duo in Saifabad, Abids, Musheerabad and Dichpally of Nizamabad police stations. A total of 220 fake certificates were seized by the Task Force. Hyderabad Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar said that the universities will cancel the admissions when they find out that the certificates are fake.