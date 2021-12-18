Over 100 school buildings in Tamil Nadu's Pudukottai don't adhere to safety standards and hence, the district collector has ordered their demolition.



A communique was sent by the school education department to the district authorities with regards to the 259 school buildings in the district and the poor conditions they were existing in. The higher officials selected 100 out of them and these are the schools that the district collector has ordered to be demolished.



"We had submitted a list of 259 schools but the district authorities ordered for the demolition of 100 school buildings and the rest have to be repaired," informed a higher education department who did not wish to be named as per a report in IANS.



The orders for the demolition have already been passed on to the Public Works Department (PWD) and the District Rural Development Authority (DRDA) by the district collector. The officials informed that most of the school buildings that are to be demolished are not in use. Classes are being taken in other buildings either on rent or on a makeshift basis until the new buildings are up and running.



It may be recalled that on December 17, a school wall had collapsed in Tirunelveli which led to the death of three students and another three were seriously injured.